Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Airport Link tunnel has now been reopened.
The Airport Link tunnel has now been reopened.
News

UPDATE: Brisbane motorway tunnel reopens after evacuation

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Aug 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM

UPDATE: Brisbane's Airport Link tunnel has reopened after it was evacuated and closed due to a truck fire..

A Queensland Fire spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene at 11.29am, with the first fire crew on scene at 11.36am.

Three more fire crews later attended and the tunnel was reopened about 12.10pm.

More Stories

airport link tunnel delays editors picks emergency road closures truck fire

Top Stories

    The reason there are no fish at Tin Can and how we stop it

    premium_icon The reason there are no fish at Tin Can and how we stop it

    News Coastcare is contacting the government, council and private individuals who are responsible for destructive moorings in Tin Can Bay

    DRY JULY: Parts of region record hottest July in 56 years

    premium_icon DRY JULY: Parts of region record hottest July in 56 years

    News BoM report is in for July - and it's been a warm one

    BREAKING: O'Brien takes on critical national leadership role

    premium_icon BREAKING: O'Brien takes on critical national leadership role

    News New national joint select committee will investigate road safety

    COURT: One person due to appear in the Gympie court today

    premium_icon COURT: One person due to appear in the Gympie court today

    News Each court sitting day a list is published of those due to appear