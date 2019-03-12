Menu
Crime

Man who drove victim to hospital charged

by Nicole Pierre
12th Mar 2019 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE man accused of brutally stabbing a man before dropping him at a hospital where he later died has fronted court.

Joel Frew, 42, was dropped at QEII Hospital in Cooper Plains at 10.30pm on Saturday with serious stab wounds and died about midnight.

Tyler Kelleher, 29, from Loganlea was charged with the murder of Mr Frew yesterday and appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Kelleher did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody. He will face court again on April 8.

He was charged with murder on Monday after a three-day police investigation.

A crime scene was established at an apartment on Lani street in Wishart on Saturday.

Forensic investigators, SES personnel and a dive squad searched bins, gardens in neighbouring properties and a nearby creek for evidence.

On Monday, Inspector Mark Thompson said a knife found in Bulimba creek was believed to be the murder weapon.

