Gympie cricket - Courtney Sippel and her dad Ashley 'Lizard' Sippel. Photo: Zahner Photography
Gympie cricket - Courtney Sippel and her dad Ashley 'Lizard' Sippel. Photo: Zahner Photography
News

Brisbane Heat player pads up for charity in Gympie today

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
CRICKET: Gympie cricket fans have the opportunity to see Brisbane Heat women’s player Courtney Sippel in action today.

Sippel will go out to bat for the Lobethal Bushfire Recovery Fund in the City v Country Smash T10 match which has pledges for sixes hit. This is the second time Sippel has played in Gympie recently but this time it is a bit more special.

Brisbane Heat player Courtney Sipple. Photo: Zahner Photography
Brisbane Heat player Courtney Sipple. Photo: Zahner Photography

“I like coming back and playing in country social cricket,” she said. “This has made it a bit special because of the fundraiser and it is good I can contributed in some way.”

Cricket skills run in the family, Sippel’s dad Ashley “Lizard” will have the chance to play with his daughter.

“I do not get much of a chance, the last time was the opening (December 14) and it is good to play even if it is a short game,” he said.

MORE CRICKET:

- HOWZAT: Gympie cricketers go in to bat for bushfire appeal

- Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie elite

“She has certainly improved since she was a child. We certainly had some good games on the tennis court and she has gone a long way and hopefully has better things to come in the future.”

Sippel said her biggest inspiration was her Dad.

“I think that (December 14) was my first proper game I played with him, so it will be nice to play with him again,” she said.

Gympie cricket - Courtney Sippel and her dad Ashley 'Lizard' Sippel. Photo: Zahner Photography
Gympie cricket - Courtney Sippel and her dad Ashley 'Lizard' Sippel. Photo: Zahner Photography

The fundraiser was started by Kenilworth Cricket Club’s Steve Ledger and Kelvin Cochrane which then expanded to a team effort with Gympie cricketer Dean Chandler and Murgon’s Bryce Edwards.

The total amount raised is close to $4500 for the bushfire victims in Lobethal.

Kenilworth Cricket Club - Steve Ledger and Kelvin Cochrane with some of the prizes up for grabs in the online raffle.
Kenilworth Cricket Club - Steve Ledger and Kelvin Cochrane with some of the prizes up for grabs in the online raffle.

City: Lewis Waugh, Leo Cartwright, Nathan McClintock, Jackson White, Dan Shepperson, Sam Lang, Nick Bembrick, Chris Hughes, Jason Woods and Rhys Williams.

Country: Steve Brady, Andre Cave, Dwayne Malone, Lehman Brunjes, Ashley Sippel, Courtney Sippel, Jason Johnston, Callum Morrison, Warren Engle and Nat Bailey.

Gold v Caboolture at 10.30am, 12.30pm Valleys v Wests, Harlequins v Murgon and Colts v Kenilworth, City v Country Smash T10 6.30pm. All game at One Mile Ovals.

brisbane heat wbbl brisbane heat women's gympie regional cricket club gympie sport kenilworth cricket club murgon cricket club one mile oval women in sport
