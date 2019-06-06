Grandma ‘abused’ after fire leaves her homeless

A GRANDMOTHER who has been left homeless and forced to couch surf after a fire gutted her rental property says she's been abused and called a fraud after setting up a GoFundMe page to get her life back on track.

Kylie Lehmann lost all her belongings and had to billet out her two pet dogs after fire ripped through the three-storey house in Ludlow St, Chapel Hill on May 1.

She said she had been living off the generosity of strangers when she set-up an online fund to raise $50,000 and her only error was being honest and admitting that her belongings were insured, albeit for only about a quarter of their value.

Ms Lehmann said her possessions, which included a leather couch and artwork, were valued at some $250,000, but she was only insured for $60,000.

"I have had so much shade thrown at me. I've been called a fraud and abused," a visibly upset Ms Lehmann told The Courier-Mail.

"Someone even found a $250 couch I sold online months before the fire after I bought a new lounge which I then lost in the fire and said my fund was a scam.

"I was intending to increase my insurance but never got around to it."

For the past five weeks Ms Lehmann has been battling to make ends meet.

She lost all her proof of identity documents, such as passport, licence and birth certificate, which has made her efforts to get back on her feet even tougher.

Fire gutted a Chapel Hill home on May 1 which left grandmother Kylie Lehmann homeless and relying on the generosity of others. Pic: Channel 7

"I've been living on people's couches or staying at Airbnb when I have to," Ms Lehmann said.

"The insurance money has only just come through but I don't have identity documents so it's impossible to get a new rental property."

Besides Ms Lehmann there were another three people inside the house when it caught fire.

Everyone escaped unharmed as well as her two pet pooches Lola, a fox terrier, and Ted, a Jack Russell who have been temporarily rehomed.

"I would love to get them back, but at the moment I have nowhere to live," she said.

Police said an investigation into the fire was continuing and the early indication was that it started in the kitchen.

Kylie Lehmann lost all her possessions and valuables when a fire gutted a Chapel Hill house on May 1. Her GoFundMe page has only raised $50. Pic: Channel 7

The GoFundMe page was started more than two weeks ago and so far two people have donated a total of $50.

"I was insured, but it won't cover everything that I've lost, not by a long shot," Ms Lehmann wrote on the page.

"For now, I'm homeless and relying on the kindness and generosity of strangers.

"Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. I appreciate anything that you can do - even it's just a couple of dollars."