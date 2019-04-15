Menu
Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.
Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Apr 2019 2:51 PM
A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

