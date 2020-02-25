Menu
Crime

Anaesthetist faces child exploitation material charges

by Isabella Magee
25th Feb 2020 2:26 PM
A BRISBANE doctor has faced court charged with child exploitation material offences.

Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.

The 61-year-old Hamilton man faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court for a brief mention of his case this morning.

Police allege Greenland accessed child abuse material between January 12 and 30 this year and also allege he "knowingly possessed child exploitation material" on January 30.

According to court documents, Greenland was in possession of child exploitation material that included both digital images and videos.

Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
According to Greenland's LinkedIn account, which has now been deactivated, he worked for Wesley Anaesthesia and Pain Management.

It's understood he is no longer employed by the business and his profile has been removed from the company's website.

Greenland will face court again on March 23.

