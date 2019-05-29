Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Officer to plead guilty to hacking

by Vanessa Marsh
29th May 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND police officer accused of a computer hacking and misuse offence has told a court he intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Stuart Walter Ernest Crawford, a 50-year-old police constable who serves in the Brisbane region, was charged with using a restricted computer without consent.

He faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said the officer intended to plead guilty.

According to the Queensland Police, Crawford has been stood down from official duty with the police and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have happened on December 12, 2018.

Crawford's case was listed for sentence on June 26.

More Stories

crime editors picks hacking queensland police

Top Stories

    Daughter's emotional plea to missing Gympie grandfather

    premium_icon Daughter's emotional plea to missing Gympie grandfather

    News Erin Donohue has spent past 24 hours scouring region in wake of 68-year-old's father's 'unusual', 'out of character' disappearance.

    BREAKING: Gympie man missing since yesterday

    BREAKING: Gympie man missing since yesterday

    Breaking John Cahill was last seen yesterday.

    Gympie florist's design at national wearable art fest

    Gympie florist's design at national wearable art fest

    News Design inspired by autumn leaves a labour of love