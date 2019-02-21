Menu
Residents have been campaigning for a drop in the speed limit at Ipswich Rd, Annerley, to keep students, the elderly and other vulnerable road users safe. Picture: AAP/Ric Frearson
Politics

Political stalemate leaves kids in danger

by Ellen-Maree Elliot
21st Feb 2019 10:46 AM
A BIZARRE stalemate has unfolded over a stretch of Ipswich Rd that both the State Government and Brisbane City Council agree should be 40km/h, but neither will budge to drop the limit.

Council infrastructure chairwoman Amanda Cooper said the road should be an enhanced school zone, which Junction Park State School called for in a recent petition.

"This school, in our opinion, should be eligible for an enhanced school zone. That is our preference and that is what we were asked, from the community, for a school zone," she said.

Enhanced school zones have flashing lights and road markings that very clearly indicate children will be crossing the road

Cr Cooper said the council was forced to reject that petition for a school zone, signed by 178 people, because the area did not meet the State Government's guidelines.

She said the council had asked Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to change the guidelines, or make an exception for JPSS.

"I don't understand why he is refusing to change these guidelines to protect children," she said.

Mr Bailey also supported a speed limit drop, starting near the school and running through Annerley Shopping Centre.

"Brisbane City Council is using the school zone argument to avoid dealing with the real issue of whether or not it will lower speed limits on this section of Ipswich Rd," he said.

Cr Nicole Johnston said council should drop the limit without the school zone, as recently promised at Stones Corner, Corinda and Sunnybank.

"Every day students lives are at risk crossing Ipswich Rd," she said.

Council is conducting an Ipswich Rd Corridor Study, flagged in the 2018 Budget, and the Ipswich Road Safety Review, a response to its Move Safe pedestrian and cycling safety report.

brisbane city council ipswich queensland government school zone stalemate

