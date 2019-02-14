Broncos unveil trio of teen halfback saviours

Brisbane rookie Tom Dearden will start in the Broncos first trial. Picture: AAP

THE Broncos will unveil a 17-year-old halfback sensation that could hold the key to Brisbane's No.7 struggles.

Tom Dearden will pull on a Broncos jersey for the first time in Brisbane's pre-season trial against Souths Logan in Warwick on Saturday.

Dearden is one of three young Broncos playmakers that will be rolled out by new coach Anthony Seibold with a view to the future.

The Broncos have struggled to find a star halfback capable of guiding the team consistently since the glory days of Allan Langer in the 1990s.

Dearden will start at halfback in the Warwick trial, with fellow youngsters Tanah Boyd and Cory Paix to come off the bench.

Hooker Jake Turpin said Dearden was capable of piloting the Broncos despite only having finished school last year.

"He's shown us at training how good he is," he said.

"He deserves everything he's been getting lately. He seems like a pretty special player.

Alfie clone Tanah Boyd. Picture: AAP

"He is very confident - that's one of the things that stands out to us. He is not afraid to get in front of the senior players and overcall them.

"It's a credit to him for coming in and not being scared."

Dearden hails from north Queensland and was the Australian Schoolboys halfback last year while attending Palm Beach Currumbin on the Gold Coast.

Boyd is a fellow Gold Coast product from Keebra Park and Paix, from Toowoomba, has earned comparisons with champion Queensland No.7 Cooper Cronk.

All three playmakers have represented Queensland at age group level in recent seasons.

Incumbent Broncos No.7 Kodi Nikorima has constantly endured speculation about his future in the position and Brisbane has three quality candidates coming through the ranks.

Cory Paix in action for QLD U18s. Picture: Adam Head

"We're pretty lucky to have all these young, good halves in our squad," Turpin said.

"I'm really excited to play with them and see what they've got.

"They are all very excited to put on a Broncos jersey, some of them for the first time.

"They want to impress the coaching staff. They are all here for a reason. They've got a lot of talent.

"This is their first opportunity to prove what they've got."

Former NSW under-20s halfback Troy Dargan will start at five-eighth in the trial.

