NRL BRONCOS TRAINING
Rugby League

Broncos receive positive news after star's ‘scare’

by Paul Malone
24th Feb 2019 4:54 PM
BRONCOS bruiser Tevita Pangai Jnr is back in contention for the NRL premiership opener in 17 days after a heartening assessment of hamstring soreness.

The positive fitness report is welcome for Brisbane as Pangai is one of their best "mids'' and suspended Payne Haas is already out of their ruck rotation for the first four NRL matches.

Pangai called it a night after only 18 minutes of Brisbane's 26-12 trial win over Wynnum-Manly on Saturday.

 

But the NSW Origin hopeful could be back running early this week and will be monitored through the week before a decision on whether he plays in the last trial against Gold Coast this Saturday.

"Tevita had a bit of a scare in the game but at present it looks like it is something only mild in nature," Broncos head of performance Paul Devlin said.

"We expect him to be running as early as tomorrow.''

The Broncos team to meet the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium will be named on Tuesday.

Brisbane start the season on March 14 in Melbourne against the Storm.

brisbane broncos nrl rugby league tevita pangai junior
