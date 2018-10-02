Brisbane broncos players swap footy for golf in Gympie

TEE OFF: Gympe Devils president and Brisbane Broncos game development officer Darren Burns and Men of League representative Ashley Pearce ready for a day on the green.

TEE OFF: Gympe Devils president and Brisbane Broncos game development officer Darren Burns and Men of League representative Ashley Pearce ready for a day on the green. Bec Singh

GOLF: Three Brisbane Broncos and one former player will tee off on the Gympie Pines Golf course for a good cause this Friday.

Corey Oats, Matt Gillett, Andrew McCullough and Jack Reed hope their visit will help raise funds for Gympie Men of League and the Junior Development program.

Despite Gillett and McCullough not being able to play due to surgeries, they are still keen to head to the Gold City for the day.

Gympie Devils president and Brisbane Broncos game development officer Darren Burns said the boys love coming up to Gympie, particularly for such a good cause.

"We hold this golf day annually as a way to raise some funds. Oats and Gillett actually asked to come up again because they had such a great day last time,” he said.

"It is a good social day and people will get to meet players while getting together and supporting a good cause at the same time.”

After enjoying a few hours on the green, there will be a presentation about 4pm and the players will stick around for photos and a chat.

The day is open to everyone, registration will be at 10am and tee off at 11. Cost is $45 per person and play will be a three person ambrose.

For more information phone the Gympie Golf Club on 5481 2795 or email darren.burns@broncos.com.au.