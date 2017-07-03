NAIDOC: Bringing all of us together

NAIDOC Week ceremony: A flag raising and traditional smoke ceremony have started NAIDOC Week in Gympie.

A CROWD of nearly a hundred gathered at Nelson Reserve yesterday and bathed in a traditional smoke ceremony in the cold winter morning's breeze.

The traditional ceremony, to ward off bad spirits and cleanse, provided a poignant moment to begin NAIDOC Week, which runs from July 2 to 9.

The Australian Aboriginal flag, the Torres Strait Islander flag, and the Australian National Flag were raised together.

Smoke rises into the sky at the traditional ceremony. Rowan Schindler

Five-year-old Nevaeh-Rose Cavanagh is proud of her heritage. "I am proud to be Aboriginal," she said smiling.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran spoke about the significance of language, this year's NAIDOC theme, and explained the origin of the town's name.

Cr Curran said the town changed its name after consultation with Aboriginal people. It was decided the town would be named after the Gympie Gympie plant, which was once abundant in the region.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran spoke at the town's flag raising ceremony for the start of NAIDOC Week, July 2 to 9. Rowan Schindler

United Synergies manager Sean Connelly, who works with Cooloola Aboriginal Services, said NAIDOC Week was about bringing communities together.

"NAIDOC Week for me is an opportunity to showcase indigenous culture and share it with people who may not have had exposure to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and their learnings for thousands of years, and do it in a nice, friendly stage,'' Mr Connelly said.

Gympie's flag raising ceremony for the start of NAIDOC Week, July 2 to 9. Rowan Schindler

He said NAIDOC Week was about building bridges and breaking barriers.

"It's bringing community together - black and white - so that we can appreciate thousands of years of culture.

"It's only been in the last 10 years that I've worked with Cooloola Aboriginal Services that I've seen racism firsthand," Mr Connelly said.

"We talk about reconciliation, we talk about a lot of things, but for me NAIDOC gives me an opportunity to walk the walk and make a difference.

"Aunty Lillian and myself, Aunty is a proud traditional owner of this area, and I'm a white Australian, and reconciliation, for the rest of the country, is exactly what we do.''