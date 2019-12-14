BRING ON THE HEAT: Brisbane player in action today in Gympie

CRICKET: The Brisbane Heat Women’s Big Bash team won their second consecutive title last Sunday and today Gympie has the chance to see one of the cricketers in action at One Mile.

Murgon junior Courtney Sippel will don the colours for the Gold Invitational XII as they take on Presidents XII in the T20 match at 6.30pm on Keith Manthey Oval.

It is a family affair in the Gold squad, her dad Ashley “Lizard” will be a strong player in the 11-player squad.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - Colts v Murgon - Murgon all-rounder Ashley Sippel.

With plenty of experience in the side, captain Brad Millard said there would be a big crowd as Sippel should be a major drawcard.

“My children are more excited about seeing (Courtney) running around than they are about seeing me,” he said,

“I am looking forward to playing. Despite a few years between innings for some players, the experienced line-up should create an exciting contest.

“It is experience verses youth, but it should be a good match and hopefully we can put on a bit of a show.

Brad Millard captain of the Gold Invitational XII.

“Hopefully we are still good enough to make people want to go and watch us.”

This has been a long time coming for Gympie cricket as the sport makes the transition from Albert Park to One Mile Ovals.

“It is going to be a good, good thing for Gympie cricket and big step forward for the association,” Presidents captain Brad Brigg said.

And with the new pitch for the premier team, he said it would be a great spectacle.

“It will be good playing against the old teammates.”

Brad Brigg captain of the Presidents XII. Photo: Zahner Photography

The Gold side might have experience but there are a few players who are in form at the moment and could have an innings like Heat player Chris Lynn at the crease.

Lizard has been instrumental for Murgon’s contention for the 2019-20 title as the lead on the Gympie Regional Cricket table.

Troy “TA” Ashton made his return for Valleys and Gympie Gold XI this season.

TA has played eight games for the Gympie Gold and has scored 109 runs and eight wickets.

“They have been playing some good cricket and they are surely in form,” Brigg said.

“Age is certainly no barrier and they have the ability to still play well.”

SCCA - Gympie Gold v Caloundra - Gold opening batsman Troy Ashton.

Predominately a strong batting line-up for the Gold XII, the Presidents side has a few gun bowlers.

“We have about eight or nine bowlers, which will be handy. Everyone can have a good go at bowling one or two overs,” he said.

“It is going to be good to play against a few old teammates and our experienced players can help out some of the younger ones.”

Brigg started his cricket career out west in Murgon and really enjoys playing against his idol Lizard.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh

“I have always held Lizard in high regard and I am really looking forward to playing against him.”

The Gympie cricketers have a few events throughout the day to make the occasion.

Today‘s action starts at 7.30am with the junior cricketers, 9.30am Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe and Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran officially open the ground and change rooms, 10.30am the Gympie Gold XI take on Maroochydore in the 50-over match, and at 11.30am the local cricketing fixtures will start. The Brisbane Heat will start their children’s activities at 4pm, while 6pm is the official turning on of the lights ceremony to be conducted by Mick Curran. Food and drinks will be available from the Cow Corner Club Bar.