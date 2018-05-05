Menu
Bob Fredman celebrates with family and friends
'Bring it on': Fredman takes Division Eight

"BRING it on.” That is newly elected Division Eight councillor Bob Fredman's message after storming home this evening in the Division eight by-election.

"Thank you to my team and thank you to everyone who voted for me.

"I feel a lot more weight on my shoulders.

Bob Fredman
"Judging by the number of the votes there is a large expectation of what I can achieve for the region,” Mr Fredman said tonight from the Kandanga Bowls Club where he is celebrating with family and friends.

Mr Fredman was widely tipped to take the by-election, after the seat was sensationally vacated by James Cochrane.

While Mr Fredman is no stranger to the rhythms of council, he is urging his Division Eight constituents to be patient.

"I will do my best,” he said.

Debbie and Bob Fredman.
"I am committed to make a difference but I can't do it overnight.

"I am one of a team and I have to win the confidence of the other councillors.

"I didn't stand for the fun of it.

"I am on a mission.

"Bring it on.”

