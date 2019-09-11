Menu
The 2019 Gympie United Gladiators women's squad. Josh Preston
BRING IT: Gympie women ready to settle some scores in 2020

Rebecca Singh
11th Sep 2019 3:33 PM
FOOTBALL: In their inaugural year playing in the Sunshine Coast Football women's competition the Gympie United Gladiators premier and reserve teams have set the bar high.

Gympie United president and reserve coach Joel Albion said the premier team had unfinished business next year.

"Our premier team was one win away from a grand final berth and the reserves were just out of the top four,” he said.

HERE TO WIN: Gympie United Gladiators women Vanessa Weaver, Chloe Vidler and Sammie Sutton. Troy Jegers

"At the start of the season Crossy (Adam Cross) and I had our goals that we wanted to achieve. We did not quite hit them but we are proud of what the teams did achieve.

"After the preliminary final there was a feeling amongst the premiers that they were not done. There are improvements that need to happen but I can see them fighting for that (grand final) spot.”

It was an excruciating four points that made the difference for the reserves who fell just short of finals.

- Meet the legend behind Gympie United FC

- Player of the Week: Meet Gympie's answer to Sam Kerr

"We know where we went wrong,” Albion said.

"We lacked composure. There were some games where we drew that we should have scored and won.”

Albion said the comments from other clubs in the league showed the success of the teams.

Football - Football Gympie president and women's reserve grade coach Joel Albion. Troy Jegers

"I spoke to the other clubs on the coast and they did not expect us to do as well as we did,” he said.

"We have made them stand up and take notice that we are not just here to make up numbers but to take titles.”

The highlight of the season, Albion said, was bringing the teams together and being on the field.

Adam Cross Troy Jegers

"We had players from Gympie's four clubs (Golden City, Columbia, Lions and Diggers) combined into one and how well they gelled together,” he said.

"The other highlight was the fact we are out there. We had plenty of players backing up for reserves and premiers and one under-16s player.”

