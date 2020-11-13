Brilliant list behind star’s viral heroics

Chris Nikic wants a 'smoking hot wife', among other things, after becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an ironman triathlon.

Chris Nikic wants a 'smoking hot wife', among other things, after becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an ironman triathlon.

Chris Nikic has already made history - but he isn't done there.

The 21-year-old recently became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathlon when he successfully conquered a course in Florida in 16 hours and 46 minutes.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

After swimming 3.8km - which equates to about 76 laps of an Olympic-length swimming pool - Nikic completed a 180km bike ride, all before running a full marathon, which is approximately 42.1km.

Not bad for someone who struggled to walk as a kid and required heart surgery at just five-months old.

The images of Nikic swimming, cycling and running melted hearts across the world but he's not resting on his laurels, with plenty more in the tank to tick off a lengthy list of goals.

Taking to Instagram this week, Nikic posted footage of himself writing down everything he wanted to achieve - which he did in December last year.

COVID-19 threw many people's plans off kilter but served only to intensify Nikic's focus, as he knuckled down and got to work.

"Jan 1, I went to work but there were too many distractions so in March God eliminated all my distractions (school, parties, movies)," Nikic wrote on Instagram.

"Some people stayed home. I went out to chase my dreams and goals."

One of those goals was knocked off when Nikic crossed the finish line in Florida, so now it's time to turn his attention to everything else on his list.

That includes buying a car, buying a house and finding a "smoking hot blonde wife". Seriously.

Goal setting is always key.

Nikic's main ambition as he trained for his triathlon was to get one per cent better each day - and he more than achieved that as he praised his team for helping him on his mission.

Nikic also said he plans to maintain the rage in 2021 as he looks towards a bright new year.

"In 2021 I plan on doing it again. I will write down a bigger dream and a bigger goal but the plan will be the same. Get 1% better for 10 months," Nikic wrote on Instagram. "Anything is possible.

"My plan was possible because my angels helped.

"The 1% better plan has Two parts. #1 you do it. #2 help someone like me.

"Let's all get 1% better every day TOGETHER and make 2021 the best year of our lives."

A couple of days ago Nikic uploaded videos of him putting his triathlon medal around his mum's neck after she was too sick to watch him in action.

"Great to be home. Now I need a wife as special and amazing as my mum," he wrote.

Although achieving personal goals is important, Nikic is just as focused on spreading awareness about Down syndrome and the Special Olympics. His recent social media activity has put the spotlight on "inclusion for all" as he seeks to carry the torch for people like him.

"Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you," he wrote earlier this week.

"If you want to support my mission for Down syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me."

Originally published as Brilliant list behind star's viral heroics