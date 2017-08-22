Brilliant line-ups at Billy's and The Royal

MUSICAL MAGIC: Bill Chambers will be taking to the stage at the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.

LIVE music has always been a tradition along the length of Mary St for the Pre Muster Party and a couple of the hotels are getting in on the act.

Billy's

BILLY'S will have the Keith Gall Australiana Music Show, which has been performed across the country and even in the US and has performed with greats like Phil Emmanuel.

Keith will sing humourous ballards and moving renditions of country classics in between yabbie races and raffles from midday until late.

The Royal

THE Royal Hotel will have a full line-up of entertainment all day, starting with Sista Lee from 10.30am-12pm.

Jen Mize and Songs with a Southern Gal will play from midday to 2.30pm, followed by Andrew Swift from 2.30-4pm and Duncan Toombs from 4-6pm.

Their evening set gets under way at 6pm with a gourmet barbecue dinner and the Bill Chambers Sessions Show to follow at 7.30.

Bill Chambers (father of Kasey Chambers and founder of The Dead Ringer Band) hosts a fantastic night of songwriting and storytelling - sharing the stage with a list of guest stars who'll drop in to have a sing with him.

Tickets for the Bill Chambers Sessions are $20.