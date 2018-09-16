Brilliant day of giving at Kim and George Springhall's

STRINGS: The Gympie String Quartet - Sarah Thomas and Emma Allen played violins, Lahni Edwards brought her cello and Ivy Kath played viola.

A STUNNING day of wine, music and excellent food was the sort of thing that makes Kim and George Springhall's high tea fundraising event something to look forward to.

The Springhalls hold the event every two years to raise money for Little Haven Palliative Care.

And good hearted volunteers kept it all going, with entertainment, excellent food and good company, all by the shore of the beautiful Cedar Pocket Dam.

Little Haven CEO Sue Manton was excited at the success of the day, which attracted more than 200 people, not counting a hoard of volunteers.