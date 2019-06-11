Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
Crime

Man charged with misconduct with corpse

by Michelle Smith
11th Jun 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRIGHTON man has been charged with misconduct with a corpse following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge earlier this month.

The body of a 27-year-old Deagon man was located on the roadway along Barfoot St around 5.45am on June 1.

Police established a crime scene and evidence was collected by forensic officers.

Following a post-mortem examination and toxicology results the death of the man is now considered to be not suspicious.

As a result of their investigations detectives charged a 42-year-old man with misconduct with a corpse, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

He appeared in Sandgate Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear again on July 8.

More Stories

Show More
bracken ridge brighton man crime police

Top Stories

    Gympie homes treble in value as new median prices revealed

    premium_icon Gympie homes treble in value as new median prices revealed

    News Analysis was conducted over the 20-years ending December 2018 on more than 180 Australian towns and cities, all with a population of 10,000 people or more

    BUDGET: Big water price hit forecast for Gympie Region

    premium_icon BUDGET: Big water price hit forecast for Gympie Region

    News Govt blasted over rip-off water profits plan

    YOU'VE BEEN MUGGED: Whale holds up tour boat

    premium_icon YOU'VE BEEN MUGGED: Whale holds up tour boat

    News 'They were going underneath the boat and to and from the boat'

    What Gympie Region needs from this afternoon's state budget

    premium_icon What Gympie Region needs from this afternoon's state budget

    News Community and tourist facilities, roads, health and water

    • 11th Jun 2019 1:36 PM