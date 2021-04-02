BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Colleagues reflect on retiree's huge contributions to local youth

Nurturing, dedicated and passionate are just some of the words colleagues used to describe Heather Cummings ahead of her retirement.

The 66-year-old started volunteering with Youth Insearch as a support adult and leader in 2005 before she was employed in 2016.

Previously working as the Queensland co-ordinator, the organisation's growth saw Heather later step into the role of Wide Bay Burnett's regional co-ordinator and she has been assisting the region's youth ever since.

But now the time has come for Heather to retire - a bittersweet decision for everyone involved.

Read the heartwarming things Heather's colleagues had to say by clicking here.

With more than 15 years working and volunteering for Youth Insearch Heather Cummings is retiring.

Boat-iful finish for Bundy rower

Few things are stronger than the drive to accomplish great things and one Bundaberg rower is living proof after walking away from a national championship wearing a medal around her neck.

Bundaberg Rowing Club's Rebecca Markwell has been an active participant in the sport for the last six years and until she did last week, had always aspired to win a national medal.

Competing in four regattas at the Australian Rowing Championships in Tasmania's Lake Barrington last week Rebecca, 24, who is vision impaired, placed third in one of her races.

Find out more about the local rower's big achievement by clicking here.

Bundaberg's Rebecca Markwell recently placed third and received a bronze medal at the Australian Rowing Championships in Tasmania.

In the pipeline: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

She's turned earrings, buses and the William Jolly Bridge into a work of art and now thanks to the contemporary artist's latest project, a trip to the loo has never been more exciting.

Goreng Goreng woman Rachael Sarra is known for creating colourful designs that form connections with her culture and give First Nations people a voice.

The talented artist, who grew up in the region, created the branding for the Milbi Festival and delivered a powerful TEDx talk in Bundaberg in 2019.

Rachael has since collaborated with the likes of Kmart, Concrete Jellyfish, Life Apparel Co and the Brisbane City Council but now she has something new in the pipeline.

Teaming up with How We Roll Co (HWRco) - suppliers in 100% recycled toilet paper, Rachael has created special designs for their latest release of rolls.

Check out the amazing designs by clicking here.

Goreng Goreng contemporary artist Rachael Sarra has formed a collaboration with How We Roll Co – suppliers of 100% recycled toilet paper.

Managing director celebrates five year anniversary in role

Bree Grima has plenty to celebrate after she reached a major milestone in her profession.

Working as the managing director for Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers for five years Bree was congratulated by the organisation on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"You are an inspiration to others - your dedication to your work is exemplary," the post said.

"Thank you for making a difference to the horticulture industry and the members BFVG represents."

Former BFVG Chairman Allan Mahoney congratulating Bree Grima on her appointment as managing director five years ago.

Festival to offer taste of Bundaberg's produce

Those hungry to taste the local produce on offer in the region will get a chance to sample some Bundy flavours with the return of the Taste Bundaberg Festival.

Celebrity chefs Poh Ling Yeow and Mark Olive will join local talent to highlight the flavours of the region throughout the 10 day event in June.

The festival will see 21 events including the new Banquet on the Bridge and the return of the popular Farm Flavours picnic.

Learn more about the Taste Bundaberg Festival by clicking here.

Bundaberg Regional Council tourism and events manager Lisa Douglas, owner of Water St Kitchen Alex Cameron and Bundaberg Regional Council's events portfolio spokesman Cr John Learmonth launching the Taste Bundaberg Festival.

