Brigginshaw’s classy take on Folau’s future

by Amy Price
4th Oct 2019 10:31 AM
BRISBANE Broncos captain Ali Brigginshaw doesn't believe embattled rugby star Israel Folau should be blocked from returning to rugby league despite his controversial views on sexuality.

Folau was sacked by the Australian Rugby Union in May in the wake of two social media posts in which he condemned gay people, and his attempts to return to rugby league in Tonga were blocked by the Rugby League International Federation last week.

Ali Brigginshaw and partner Kate Daly on the red carpet of the 2019 Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Brigginshaw, who is open about her relationship with long-term partner Kate Daly, weighed into the scandal while speaking to Hit105's Stav, Abby and Matt in Brisbane on Friday.

"It's his opinion. I just wish he didn't share it on social media," Brigginshaw said on air.

"If he is allowed back into it I think he doesn't need to voice his opinions there."

"I think he's an amazing player and it's disappointing that he wrote that … but I don't think he should be disadvantaged from playing."

Israel Folau’s attempts to return to rugby league in Tonga have been blocked by the RLIF. Picture: David Swift
Brigginshaw, who will play in Sunday's NRLW decider against the Dragons, said that, because of her position as an athlete, she was "very cautious" about she shared on social media.

"But then I also won't hide my life from social media just for some people. I'm pretty open that I'm in a same-sex relationship and I'm happy and that's how it is," she said.

