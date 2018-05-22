METH MUM: A mum on meth was not even part of the story for a man who claimed religious beliefs prevented him from identifying with his name.

'Not of this world'

A MAN on unlicensed and unregistered driving charges has told Gympie Magistrates Court that his religious beliefs prevent him from identifying with his name, David Lee Strachan.

"That's a legal name,” Strachan told the court when he pleaded guilty to repeat unlicensed driving in an unregistered car and with failing to comply when police demanded his name and address, all on February 13.

"It's only my legal name, not me,” he said.

"I don't belong to this world,” he told Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan, saying he was following the example of Jesus.

"Jesus said I am not of this world and nor are you.”

"Save your speeches for someone who's listening; they are just rubbish,” Mr Callaghan said, fining Strachan $400 and disqualifying him from driving for one month.

Motherhood meth

"WHAT were you doing running around full of meth with four kids?”

That was the question Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan asked Kybong mother of four, Rosemary Louise Sims, 47, when she pleaded guilty to drug driving on February 7 and March 23, and receiving a stolen trailer.

Mr Callaghan placed her on probation, with random drug testing for 12 months and disqualified her from driving for six months.