Brief early-morning rainfall provides little relief

Jacob Carson
| 5th Mar 2017 8:42 AM
Rain gauge. Rain Fall. Weather.
Rain gauge. Rain Fall. Weather. Ali Kuchel

'WAS that the sound of rain I heard this morning?'

While many would find the idea of being jolted awake in the early hours of the morning an annoyance, the sound of powerful rain surely had many in Gympie resting a little easier. 

There was strong, but painfully brief rainfall across the region just before three in the morning, with the sheer force of the downpour taking many by surprise. 

The large weather cell that rolled over Gympie this morning.
The large weather cell that rolled over Gympie this morning. Contributed

In all the rain lasted for around 20 minutes to a half-hour, but seemed to do wonders for local's water tanks - in desperate need for a drink. 

"We had 32ml of rain at Pie Creek," Donna Fitzpatrick wrote on Facebook, while Christine Collier reported 23ml at her home in Mothar Mountain. 

Elsewhere, there was notable rainfall at Amamoor, Chatsworth, Kandanga, Araluen and an impressive 23ml at Nahrunda Park.

The forecast for the rest of today in Gympie.
The forecast for the rest of today in Gympie. Contributed

Despite the clear skies seen across Gympie this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology says we could still be in for more rain later in the day, with the forecast showing an 80% chance of rainfall in the afternoon. 

Despite the much-needed showers, many are still holding out for the big wet Summer failed to provide for the region.

How much rain did you get this morning? Let us know in the comments. 

Gympie Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorology overnight rain rainfall stormseason weather

