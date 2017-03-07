Bridgestone replaces bald tyres for bald heads

THE Bridgestone Service Centres in Gympie and Pomona are digging deep by donating $2 from every tyre sold over three days in March to the Leukaemia Foundation.

The tyre offer will run from March 15-17 as part of Bridgestone's fundraising for this year's World's Greatest Shave. All Bridgestone Select, Service Centre and Tyre Centre stores will be participating nation-wide and last year raised $44,000 for the cause.

Rex Lohse, owner of both Bridgestone Service Centres in Duke St and Monkland St, said the seemingly small donations would go a long way to caring for the wellbeing of people with blood cancer and their families.

"We're extremely proud to be raising funds as part of the World's Greatest Shave this year and hope the local community will rally around us in support of the Leukaemia Foundation's vital work,” Rex said.

"If you're in need of some new tyres there's really no better time to make a purchase than on March 15, 16 or 17 when you can simultaneously help raise funds for a great cause.

"We're aiming to surpass last year's fundraising total and with a little assistance from the local community, I'm confident we'll achieve that.”

A number of Bridgestone stores have also chosen to be brave and shave - pulling out their hair clippers and firing up their barbeques in March to host shave events and sausage sizzles.