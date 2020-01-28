Menu
Celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges (above) was allegedly drink driving Sunday morning while a child was in her Range Rover. Picture: Liam Kidston
Celebrity

Michelle Bridges reveals split before driving charge

by Candace Sutton
28th Jan 2020 7:49 AM

Celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges has revealed she had split from partner Steve "Commando" Willis prior to her being charged with drink driving on Australia Day morning.

The 49-year-old TV personality and former The Biggest Loser trainer said "emotional turmoil ... impacted my decision making" prior to allegedly blowing .086 while driving her Range Rover with a five-year-old on board.

The Daily Telegraph published a statement from Bridges saying recent weeks had been "a very difficult time ... dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship".

Bridges apologised, saying she was "absolutely devastated and embarrassed".

The 49-year-old TV personality and former The Biggest Loser trainer was allegedly caught mid-range drink driving after being stopped at 11.25am on Australia Day for a roadside random breath test.

On Sunday morning, NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers directed Bridges to pull over her Range Rover SUV on New South Head Road in Bellevue Hill.

Police observed a five-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Police pulled over Bridges in her Range Rover and she allegedly blew .086. Picture: Justin Lloyd
When the roadside test returned a positive result, police arrested Bridges, who lives in Potts Point, and took her to Waverley Police Station.

Bridges underwent further breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of .086.

Officers charged Bridges with mid-range drink-driving and issued her a court attendance notice to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

Bridges is a personal trainer, fitness book author and former personality on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, as well as a trainer on The Biggest Loser from 2007 to 2015.

Bridges runs the online 12 Week Body Transformation program for fitness and weight loss.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

The 49-year-old will appear in court next month charged with mid-range drink-driving. Picture: Jonathan Ng
