Traffic is blocked on Brisbane’s William Jolly Bridge. File picture
Environment

Bridge re-opens after Extinction Rebellion protest

by Cloe Read, Caitlin Smith
19th Aug 2019 8:57 AM
EXTINCTION Rebellion protesters have blocked traffic in inner Brisbane, with activists forcing the closure of all lanes of the William Jolly Bridge this morning.

Police have just reopened the bridge, with one person reported to have been taken into custody.

The protest caused heavy congestion in the surrounding area and motorists were warned to seek an alternative route.

Traffic is still heavy on Coronation Drive, Countess Street and Cordelia St in South Brisbane.

Only four protesters were on the bridge, forcing the closure of all lanes.

It is believed symbols on flags the protesters are holding are related to Extinction Rebellion.

More to come

