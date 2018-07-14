BRIDGE CRASH: More Bruce Highway diversions coming next week

FALLOUT: Inspectors on the scene of Thursday's wide load crash at the Mary Valley Rd overpass.

FALLOUT: Inspectors on the scene of Thursday's wide load crash at the Mary Valley Rd overpass. Renee Albrecht

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has indicated further Bruce Highway diversions could be on the way for Gympie next week as it conducts "comprehensive bridge inspections” in the fallout of Thursday's wide load crash.

A TMR spokesman said "structural engineers and surveyors will be on site as soon as possible next week” to "assess the structural damage and recommend appropriate actions” of the Mary Valley Rd overpass.

Photos View Photo Gallery

MORE STORIES

UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopens after truck crash

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Bruce Hwy, Normanby Bridge closed after truck accident

VIDEO: Gympie truck crash closes Bruce Highway

The overpass was struck by a heavy vehicle carrying a mining truck chassis early Thursday morning.

Gympie Police officer Steve Buchanan was praised for his leadership throughout highway traffic diversion operations, which caused significant delays all over town.

"We will ... complete a survey to measure bridge girder distortions and displacements,” the TMR spokesman said.

"Bruce Highway motorists will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at the overpass while these inspections and the survey are under way.

"When we have the inspection results, we will be in a better position to provide information about any necessary repairs and time frames to remove the load limit.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work to ensure the overpass remains safe for all road users.”

The overpass was re-opened with a 10-tonne load limit on Thursday, which has since lifted to 17 tonnes until assessments are complete.

"The speed limit has been reduced to 40km/h on the overpass, which has allowed yesterday's load limit to be increased,” the spokesperson said.

"This will cater for school buses when school resumes on Monday.”

TMR gave no indication of what penalties the truck driver could face.