Bridesmaid becomes the bride in magical Gympie ceremony

ROMANTIC DAY: Camilla King and Rick Lynch on their wedding day, Friday, September 28, and, below, Camilla getting ready before the ceremony, which was held at Gunabul homestead. CONTRIBUTED

A BRIDESMAID before she was a bride, Camilla King met her new husband, Rick Lynch, while dressed in her bridesmaid dress from a friend's wedding in Caloundra.

A modern woman, she walked straight up to him and asked him to dance.

"I was in Caloundra as a bridesmaid for a friend's wedding. We went out after the wedding... and I met Rick and asked him to dance. I knew that night he was the one for me,” she said.

Their first date was 4WDing up to Double Island Point and a lunch on the beach.

"It was my first experience of beach driving,” she said.

Camilla is a teacher at James Nash State High School and has lived in Gympie her whole life, while Rick grew up in Caloundra and is a surveyor.

He moved to Gympie to be near Camilla nearly four years ago and the couple bought a house at Pie Creek.

In February of this year, on Camilla's 30th birthday, Rick surprised her when he proposed.

"Rick asked for my parents' permission before he proposed,” Camilla said.

"It was a huge surprise and he had the ring placed on our toy poodle Martini's collar. Apparently I was patting the ring on Martini for a while without realising.

"Rick took the ring off Martini's collar and proposed.”

With the wedding only seven months away, Camilla jumped straight into wedding preparations.

"I mainly did most of the planning. Rick and I have similar tastes so he was agreeable with my choices and it made the process easier,” she said.

"My mother, Lyn King, was also a big help and we spent many hours together during school holidays planning and visiting local businesses. Rick and I were very pleased with the service provided by the local businesses we used.

"We chose Gunabul as we wanted to have a local wedding that was somewhere special. It was also great to have the ceremony and reception at the same venue.”

When the big day, Friday, September 28, arrived, the bride arrived in style in a horse-drawn carriage and was escorted down the aisle by her father, Ian King.

Her dress, champagne satin with sheer shoulders and covered in diamantes and pearls came from Luv Bridal in Maroochydore.

Waiting for her was Rick, dressed in navy suit and white tie from Suits Direct at Mooloolaba.

Rick's groomsmen, Daniel Vortman and Robert McCarthy, also wore navy suits, while the bridesmaids, Joelene Scott and Rachel King, were a vision in royal purple floor-length chenille gowns from Forever Bridal, also in Maroochydore.

The venue had been decorated by Fuss and Flair in Gympie and waiting to marry the pair was celebrant Joanne Ambrose, also of Gympie.

Camilla's elderly grandparents, 92-year-old Eric Brady and 93-year-old Joyce King, were both there to celebrate the couple's big day. "Both grandparents were super proud and it was very special to have them at our wedding,” Camilla said.

The couple danced the night away and cut their Faye Andrews traditional wedding fruit cake before heading off on a honeymoon at Warwick Resort on the Coral Coast in Fiji.

"We enjoyed relaxing by the lagoon and visiting the historic sites in Fiji. A special moment was visiting the local school and meeting a few of the primary classes,” Camilla said.