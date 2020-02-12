Menu
MAFS stars Natasha Spencer and Tash Herz are set to get cosy.
TV

Brides spark fury with brazen antics

by Bronte Coy
12th Feb 2020 9:25 AM

Explosive scenes are set to erupt at this week's first dinner party of the season on Married At First Sight, when Tash Herz begins blatantly flirting with another bride.

Tash's relationship with Amanda Micallef took a sharp nosedive after a promising start at their wedding, when the honeymoon saw them clash repeatedly and wind up in separate bedrooms.

The problem arose early into the holiday when Tash admitted to Amanda that she wasn't "attracted" to her - but it seems she's feeling the spark elsewhere.

 

 

In a teaser for tonight's episode, Tash is seen leaning in close to Natasha Spencer - who is "married" to Mikey Pembroke - and gushing, "You're authentic, you know, you're authentic," as she brushes her hair back.

Tash could be heard complimenting her fellow contestant.
Meanwhile, a furious Amanda looks on in disbelief.

 

Amanda’s expression says it all.
In another heated moment, Tash sits on the lap of fellow contestant, Hayley Vernon.

 

Tash was also seen getting intimate with Hayley.
In a piece-to-camera, Amanda furiously flashes her wedding ring finger at the camera, asking: "Does this mean nothing to you?"

Amanda was left devastated and angry on their honeymoon to Daydream Island when Tash took some time to herself before admitting she wasn't feeling the spark with her new "bride".

"I needed a bit of time by myself. I was acting a certain way at the wedding but now I'm not attracted to her," she told producers.

When Tash eventually showed up at the pool to spend some time with Amanda, she took a book with her, leaving her partner infuriated.

"We're supposed to be building a relationship! Don't sit there and read your book by the pool. We're here to get to know each other. This is not what I was expecting at all," a frustrated Amanda ranted.

 

It’s not often you marry a stranger and it turns out A-OK! #MAFS

Shortly after the explosive honeymoon episode aired, the TV couple - who have clearly already broken up, judging on recent pictures of Tash kissing another woman - slammed each other in a revealing interview with NW.

Tash told the magazine that she and Amanda have "completely different lifestyles" and that they are "so incompatible".

"Her family is European, traditional and old-fashioned," Tash said. "I'm quite open-minded and progressive with gender."

Tash, who is a bartender from Adelaide, added that she and Amanda have a "different sense of humour".

"I'm quite quirky and edgy, and I'll say things, then she doesn't know what to do with me," Tash told NW. "She's got a dad sense of humour and it's dorky. Amanda can be very controlling too."

Amanda seemingly accused her bride of being fake, telling the magazine: "As soon as the cameras stop rolling, Tash doesn't want to hang out with me. She doesn't even want to watch a movie together - nothing! I can't help thinking, 'This is f**ked!'"

Married At First Sight continues on Channel 9 at 7.30 tonight.

 

Natasha is ‘married’ to Mikey on the show.
She perched on her lap, much to the irritation of her ‘wife’.
