A bride-to-be has been slammed as insensitive for her approach. Picture: Daily Mail
Bride’s ‘offensive’ question for bridesmaid

by Rhian Deutrom
6th Feb 2019 12:03 PM

A NEW Zealand bride-to-be has been accused of insensitivity after she took a tongue-in-cheek approach to her bridesmaid proposal.

While most brides opt to send their friends a card and gift in the mail, or simply pop the question over a coffee or cocktail, this woman allegedly decided to enlist the help of a pregnancy test to secure a bridesmaid for her big day.

The Daily Mail reported the recipient of the "invite" posted the photograph on a private wedding shaming Facebook group.

On the front of the First Response pregnancy kit box, she wrote in black marker: "I'm late" followed by "asking" in smaller letters lower down.

Inside the box was a note that asked the woman "to be my bridesmaid".

It is not known whether the woman said yes, but she certainly wasn't a fan of the method, calling it "cringe".

 

While some people allegedly applauded the joke, it didn't seem to land well with the majority of the Facebook group's members.

The Daily Mail claimed members called it out as "stupid" and insensitive to women around the world trying to conceive.

"You're not just late, you're stupid too," one woman said.

 

Screenshots of comments from angry members of the private group.
Another woman allegedly suggested the recipient of the pregnancy test should urinate on the test and send it back as a negative, to turn the bride's offer down.

Other women took to the group to share their own conception struggles and how the joke had deeply "hurt" them.

Women who took several years to get pregnant claimed they were offended by the post. Picture: Facebook
Many women allegedly claimed that 'pregnancy is no joke'. Picture: Facebook
