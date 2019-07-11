Bride’s insane $237k wedding shamed

A bride is being slammed for having an elaborate wedding that set her back a whopping $237,000.

While the cash spent is undoubtedly a huge amount, that's not actually why so many people are up in arms.

Instead, the outrage stems from the bride's expensive tastes and who was footing the bill.

Emily, 29, from Phoenix in Arizona, shared details of her wedding with Refinery29, revealing the wedding came in at an eye-watering $US165,00 ($A237,000).

That bill covered everything from marriage prep, church-related costs, ceremony and a lavish reception with fireworks.

A bride has caused uproar online after revealing she spent $237,000 on her lavish nuptials. Picture: istock

Though the expense was massive, those who commented on Emily's story were outraged by the fact Emily did not pay for any of it.

"My parents paid for basically everything. I paid for a few little 'extras', like my bridesmaids' gifts, but I lost my job a month after getting engaged, so I didn't have an income for about half of the time I was wedding planning. I would have liked to contribute more, but it just wasn't in the cards, and my parents were very generous," she told the publication.

Emily added her husband paid for the engagement ring and engagement trip to Canada, as well as his groom expenses, and his parents paid for the rehearsal dinner and gave the couple $7000 towards the honeymoon.

The 29-year-old said her parents' generosity was just "understood".

"It was just always understood that my parents would be paying, but I still often felt guilty about how much everything cost. But my parents, my husband and I all agreed very early on that we wanted a big, fun wedding, and that's just expensive," she said.

She went on to explain being unemployed and not being able to afford a lavish wedding would have meant she would have had to "forgo" a lot of enjoyment of the big day, but her parents' generosity meant she could just "enjoy" the whole process and not worry about anything. She added she was "incredibly grateful" to her parents.

Emily said her wedding would have looked "a lot different" without their support as she and her now husband were "aggressively paying back his six-figure student debt" - meaning their lavish 200+ person wedding would not have been on the cards.

Social media quickly blew up over Emily's wedding confession, shaming the bride for the "irresponsible" spending.

"You can have an amazing wedding day for less than $165k and it is definitely not a parent's job to pay for a wedding," one person said on Facebook.

"That's just immature and irresponsible. Wow," another wrote.

"My parents paid for my wedding. About $30k 20 years ago. They saved my whole life to do this for me. It was such a blessing! I will do the same for my daughter. $165k however is over the top," one person shared.

"Girl. YOU couldn't afford it, your parents could," another person wrote, referencing the bride's husband's debt.

Many shamed the bride for spending so much of her ‘generous’ parents’ money. Picture: istock

"Geez, you could buy a house (or at least an awesome down payment) for that!" one shared.

"That's a waste of money, your parents could use that money for retirement. Spoiled much," another wrote.

Not everyone was against the bride, though.

"Why shame someone else on what they spent on their wedding? If her parents were happy to pay for it, that's their business," a commenter wrote.

"I'm tryna have coins like this. I'd love to be able to really afford my son's wedding. Or honeymoon. It's goals for me," one commented.

"This a good way to distribute wealth. If the parents of the bride can afford it, more power to them. this wedding kept a number of people employed. It is a whole lot better than handing it out," another in favour of the bride wrote.

In her wedding profile, Emily did comment on whether or not people should get into debt for a wedding, saying: "It's the marriage that is important, not the wedding. (I know, I know, easy for me to say, I got both.)"

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission