Bride’s brutal $20 hens party fine

A new breed of "Bridezilla" has emerged - "Henzilla", and it appears they can be just as ruthless.

Getting married is no longer the "most important day" as self-confessed henzilla Zoe Field has proved, with hen's and bucks parties now becoming the centre of attention.

For some guests it can be a costly event, forking out on average $500 for a massive hen's party, not to mention the extra cost of purchasing a new outfit for the occasion.

Ms Field, 32, rated her hen's party more important than her wedding and uninvited guests for breaking rules, The Sun reported.

Zoe Field started planning her hen’s do as soon as she got engaged. Picture: David Cummings/The Sun

The former hairdresser from Scarborough, a resort town on England's North Sea coast, held her bash a month before she wed James Field, 32, in September 2016.

"I didn't set out to be so stressed about my hen do but that's what it took to get me what I wanted," Ms Field said.

"From the minute I got engaged I started planning my hen. The wedding came second."

Ms Field met her builder husband in January 2015, and he proposed eight months later.

She admits: "Just like some women know exactly what they want for their wedding before they've even got a boyfriend, I knew exactly what I wanted my hen do to be like.

"I originally had four bridesmaids, but I didn't have them organise the hen party.

"I had specific ideas about what I wanted and didn't trust anyone else to do it. I'd never let anyone else plan my wedding day so why my hen do?"

THREE HEN'S EVENTS

Ms Field wanted so many different aspects to her hen do she ended up having three events.

"The first was a 'sequin and sun' Ibiza hen do.

"I picked five close friends plus my mum and gave them 12 months to save £600 ($A1000) for the three-night trip. I then booked flights, restaurants and clubs.

Zoe uninvited wedding guests because of their hen’s do behaviour.



"I put down a £500 ($A900) non-refundable deposit to secure the hotel and sent an email to tell everyone my plans. I was shocked by the response.

"Friends said it was too expensive, they didn't like my rule that only sequined swimsuits were allowed and didn't think the hotel was necessary.

"I was forced to cancel the trip, and I lost my £500 ($A900) deposit. I was furious.

"I invoiced each guest £100 ($A180) and uninvited no-shows to the wedding, including one bridesmaid.

"I decided the only way forward was to get tough."

The next try at a hen's party was organised in York, a city in northeast England, with 16 guests, costing £300 ($A540) each.

"I organised a 'black dresses and bad girls'-themed Saturday followed by a spa day Sunday," Ms Field said.

BRIDE'S RUTHLESS RULES - FINING FRIENDS $20

"I made spreadsheets, sorted handmade invitations, planned dress codes and sent itineraries.

"This time, I also sent a list of rules. All dress codes had to be abided by or they wouldn't be allowed to join in.

"No one could wear the same colour as me or was allowed to complain the whole weekend.

"Everyone had to join in with games, and anyone who was late would be fined £10 ($A20).

"I made everyone agree to the rules in writing.

Zoe met builder James, 32, in January 2015, and he proposed eight months later.

"One guest said it was too strict, so I told her not to bother coming and uninvited her to the wedding.

"When the weekend finally arrived I was so excited.

"On night one, the dress code was all black long dresses."

Ms Field said she wanted everyone to be in the same colour while she wore a short black dress so she stood out in the pictures.

"I went to my mum's room to discover she was wearing a red sequin mini dress. I flipped out and told her to change immediately," she said.

"After a lot of shouting she agreed but came out in another coloured dress. I ran into her room and ripped up two of her bright dresses so she couldn't wear them.

"Before we'd even left for our night out, we'd had three complaints from hotel guests about the constant yelling.

"When I realised two girls were in short dresses I demanded they change too.

"We eventually got on the party bus but, when one girl arrived late, I was forced to give out my first £10 ($A20) fine.

Zoe ended up having three different hen’s do events. Picture: David Cummings/The Sun

When her friend refused to change, Ms Field said they left without her.

After playing games in the first bar, drama followed in the second nightclub.

"We were supposed to play the 'make a dress from toilet paper' game, but the venue had not ordered the heavy-ply paper I'd requested. I screamed at the staff to find some. They couldn't, so the game was ruined."

Ms Field said when it came time enjoy the spa during her hen's party, half the girls said they were too tired and half said they were annoyed with her henzilla behaviour.

"I spent the morning un­inviting half the group from my wedding," she said.

ZOE'S HEN'S PARTY RULES:

• Sequined swimsuits only

• Abide by all dress codes

• Itinerary is non-negotiable

• No one allowed to complain for the whole weekend

• Everyone joins in with games

• Latecomers fined $20

• Everyone has to agree to the rules in writing

• You must check your itinerary regularly

• Everyone must smile in photos

• If you continue to break the rules during the hen's party you will be uninvited to the wedding

• No one to wear the same colour as the bride

• No skirts shorter than the bride's

• No sashes for anyone except the bride

• Hangovers will not be tolerated

