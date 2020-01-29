Bride shamed over $3 Kmart gifts

Weddings can be expensive, so it's not surprising couples try to cut costs where they can.

But one's bride attempt to save money has backfired spectacularly, with her efforts at a cheap and cheerful homemade gift for her bridesmaids ending up ridiculed on a Kmart roasting page.

The bride originally shared in another group how she had purchased black cosmetic bags from Kmart and used glitter and glue to jazz them up with the words "maid of honour" and "bridesmaid".

The woman's efforts were roasted on Facebook. Picture: Kmart Unhacks & Roasts Facebook.

"Do these look okay. I made them last night using make-up bags from Kmart. Fabric glue and glitter," she captioned the photos.

But instead of praise her work was posted to the Kmart Unhacks & Roasts page where people couldn't hide their disbelief over the woman's efforts.

"In what universe is this nice," one person wrote, while another added: "Ohhh that's just embarrassing."

The woman purchased these $3 bags and decorated them herself. Picture: Kmart.

Meanwhile, others were kinder, saying they "felt sorry" for the bride as she had just been trying to make something for her friends.

"Bless her heart it's the thought that counts," one commented, while another added: "Why do I feel really bad for this person."

"I feel bad for her cos at least she asked if they looked okay like if she asked me like that I'd lie and say yes," one person wrote.

These bridesmaid dresses were likened to ‘bin bags’ – ouch.

BRIDESMAIDS SLAMMED FOR WEARING 'BIN BAG' DRESSES

It's not the only time a bride has been roasted over something she has given her bridesmaids.

Last year, a photo of four anonymous bridesmaids from America wound up on Reddit, where their gowns for the big day were resoundingly slammed.

Their black, satin dresses were likened to "bin bags", which they paired with blue sneakers, aka their "something blue".

In response to the criticism, one user said, "I have many questions about this photo …

"What the hell are they wearing on their body and their feet?"

"The pockets are the only redeemable thing I can see here," another wrote.