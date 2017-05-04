Bride could not get hitched without her dog

A COUNTRY WEDDING: Katie James (left) and Brendon Potrzeba's (right) wedding at Amamoor State Forest could not go ahead with Zip the blue heeler. Virginia Juster (celebrant) pictured centre.

KATIE James arrived at her wedding and would not get out of the car until her Zip joined her.

After a few minutes and some help, Zip, a blue heeler, was by her side to join the big day with Katie and Brendon.

"Our animals are our life so we wanted to involve them in some way,” Katie said.

"We wanted our dog at the wedding with us, I got out of the car and I couldn't go until they got my dog. I wouldn't get married until I had my best mate, my dog, Zip.”

Katie James, 31, and husband Brendon Potrzeba, 34, held their wedding in Amamoor State Forest on October 8, just down the road from their home and business, Katie's Ark Luxury Pet Retreat.

"Because we own a pet retreat business we had to work our wedding around our business as well. We wanted to have our one day to ourselves,” Katie said.

"We got ready at the Amamoor Homestead with a couple of girlfriends and champagne, as you do.

"Virginia Juster was our celebrant and she made everyone very relaxed.

"We had the party back at our property, it was very much a country party. We had lovely music by Ben Oliver, outdoor tables, bucking bull, drinks, hay bails, fire and a pig on a spit.”

Katie's friends, Leon and Lindy Kelly, surprised them with a special wedding cake featuring animals and an ark - Katie's.

"Some wonderful friends of our surprised us with a wedding cake. It was a lovely cake with an ark on it, my business is called Katie's Ark.

"The photographers, they actually had a really good time. They got on the bucking bull, they were wonderful and were very relaxed. They were a part of our day so it was amazing.

"For us it was just nice, perfect. A lot of people commented about how it wasn't so formal, so they could relax.”

Katie, from Invercargill, New Zealand, said her honeymoon did not quite go to plan.

"I actually went on my honeymoon on my own because of my business. It was originally booked for both of us go to Japan and go skiing.

"Because of the business we couldn't both go at once, so I had three weeks holiday in Japan.

The couple plan to try again soon, hopefully together. In the meantime they are working on expanding their business.