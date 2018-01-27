Bride arrives to Highway to Hell at Gympie Oz Day wedding

Photographs were all part of a happy event for Sean and Marylee as they celebrated in her parents' yard on the hill overlooking northern Gympie at Two Mile.

IT WAS Aussie as all get-out yesterday when Marylee Monteath married Sean Bulmer in the family backyard at Two Mile.

Board shorts and dinner jackets for the groom and best man and a beautiful black dress and pointy hat for the bride, who explained her witch's outfit was a good match for the wedding march, AC/DC's Highway to Hell.

The witch's hat was a joke of course, the song being really an Australian convict anthem about a prisoner being transported to his idea of Hell on Earth, the convict colony at Van Diemen's Land, or Tasmania as the state is now known.

When celebrant Sue McMullen asked who was giving Marylee away, a warm-hearted crowd of friends and family called out in unison: "We do!"

Vows were exchanged to the slightly more romantic strains of John Legend's All of me.

And so, at the celebrant's suggestion, the two no-longer-young lovers agreed to share their "perfect imperfections" and build a life of devotion to each other.

The marriage will build on a relationship in which the couple have already come to know each other as the best of mates.

Ms McMullen said the popular Gympie couple would face the world "as soul mates, friends, partners and lovers and now, as husband and wife."

"When you fall in love you will never be the same again.

"You will feel an eternity is too short.

"You haven't promised things will be easy, but you have had the courage to promise that you will stand together and face all those millions of tiny moments together.

"Marylee, today I pledge to share my life with you, whether the days be happy or sad, I will live them with you," Sean promised.

"Sean, I promise to stand by you in sickness and in health as your loyal and devoted wife and offer support and understanding as we go through life's journey," Marylee said in her vow.

The bridal gown was "an Enchantress design, I think".

"I bought it a long time ago, so I don't really remember. It's one of my favourites," the bride said.

The wedding took place at the home of her parents, Janice and well known Gympie singer and guitar player 'Monty' Monteath.

The couple will live in Gympie, she said, close to family and their many friends..

"But I have to go," she said suddenly.

"Dad's singing a duet with mum of one of my favourite old songs.

"It's an Everly Brothers song. Let It Be Me."