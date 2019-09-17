Bride and groom’s incredible wedding shred

The couple struggled to kiss on the lips.

Engaged couple Sarah and Justin had just one wish for their upcoming wedding.

The Melbourne parents wanted to be able to seal their wedding vows with a kiss on the lips, something they had struggled to do after putting on weight.

Appearing on This Time Next Year, the couple pledged to overhaul their diet and fitness regimens to ensure their wedding is the day of their dreams.

With Justin weighing 135kg and Sarah 128kg, the couple wanted to lose 110kg between the two of them.

"Why can't you kiss?" host Karl Stefanovic asked.

"We'd love to show you Karl," Justin replied, with him and Sarah demonstrating the difficulty they currently had kissing.

Justin said they had put on weight through consuming McDonalds and soft drink, having "a couple of litres of Coke" each every day.

Besides their wedding, another reason for the couple committed to losing weight was so they could be around longer for their children.

"My dad died from a heart attack a few years ago, so if that is in the future that's not fair on them," Sarah said.

Sarah also revealed the couple was already experiencing health problems which had prompted them to take action.

"Being a nurse your body can only take so much - 50 kilos each to lose is a massive amount, It's a whole person really," she said.

Justin and Sarah’s wedding day was everything they had hoped for.

"If you do that to your whole body, inside something is going to give up and sooner rather than later.

"He's already having problems with sleep apnoea and breathing problems and diabetes leading down that track."

Returning to This Time Next Year 12 months later, an elated Sarah and Justin made their entrance onto the stage with a kiss.

Sharing video from their wedding, the happy couple revealed they had fulfilled their dream of kissing at the altar surrounded by their family and loved ones.

The couple said they were happier and healthier.

"It was an amazing day, I got to marry the woman of my dreams and got to do it with my kids," Justin said.

In a year the couple had managed to lose a combined 67kg with Justin down to 102kg and Sarah weighing 89kg.

Justin said they had managed to shed the weight by making healthier choices and cutting down on their soft drink intake.

"For me (it was) eating better, cutting out a lot of the snacks, simply by changing up and having some diet soft drink," he explained.

