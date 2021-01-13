Brian Foxall scores a hole in one at Gunabul

The Gunabul golf course is looking great at the moment due to good rain and the good work our green keepers are doing

Tuesday was a single stableford event and our winner was David Wippell with 40 points and runner up was Andrew Warden with 38 points on a count back from Peter Deighton, Fred King.

The highlight of the day was a hole in one on hole 5 by Brian Foxall. Well done, hope there are more to come.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 John McKenzie and back nine winner was Wayne Richardson and the Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was also John McKenzie.

Saturday was a Single stroke event with our new year purse up for grabs. Our winner was Bill Nolan with a great 52 net Neals Family Meats pin shot winner on hole 1 was Jeff Streat.

Neals Family Meats raffle winner was Rob Lumsden.

Bill Nolan

Our trip away will be Thursday 04/03/21 at Kingaroy Golf Club, cost of green fees, karts will be covered with our EXM sponsorship. Cost to players will be $20, which is payable once you add your name to the sheet to cover lunch on the day. We are hoping to travel by bus if we get enough support to justify the cost of a bus.

Please ensure you complete your score card correctly or you risk being disqualified. Preferred lies are still in play, this will be reviewed at our next Management Committee Meeting.

Happy Golfing.

Cheers Darryl