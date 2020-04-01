Breastfeeding mum targeted by cops

Police are upping their crackdown on self-isolation rules, even telling a breastfeeding mum she was breaking the law.

Police officers are making sure people are abiding by new coronavirus restrictions - including a breastfeeding mum.

Officers from NSW Police were seen by 9 News walking around Coogee Beach, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, and approaching people to make sure they were complying with new restrictions.

Two mums, in activewear and with their children, were approached by police. One of the mums was breastfeeding as they spoke with the officer.

Tradies eating their lunch on the grass were also approached.

Two mums approached by police. Picture: 9 News

Earlier today, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller explained some of the new powers.

"If you go out to exercise, go do the exercise and then go home," he told Today.

"If you pass a coffee shop and want a takeaway coffee, get the coffee and go - don't sit down and drink it."

He said sunbaking in a park or hitting the beach would "deserve a ticket".

"If you need to go to the doctors or chemist, or get food, you can leave. If you need fuel for the car, or it's something to do with childminding, you can leave.

"But sunbaking in the park is not one of them. Going down in big groups to the beach is not one of them. I know it's Australian and I think that's perhaps why it's ticked some people off. This is not forever, these powers aren't forever, and the police will be happiest when this is over and those powers are turned off."

The NSW Police Force has been joined by the Australian Defence Force to conduct door-to-door checks of homes and businesses across the state.

Operations are being led by police, supported by the ADF, to ensure those who are supposed to be self-isolating are doing so.

A supplied image of the NSW Police Force and the Australian Defence Force conducting Public Health Order checks at homes and businesses in Sydney.

Three people have been hit with $1000 fines in NSW after refusing to comply with the new coronavirus restrictions.

Police issued three penalty infringements and gave several warnings in relation to the new restrictions under the Public Health Order issued at midnight on March 30.

A 39-year-old man in Chester Hill was fined around 10.30am yesterday after he was seen out washing car windscreens. Police allege the man said he had no intention of complying with the Public Health Order, stating "It's just a virus, it's not that bad".

A 57-year-old man was fined in Bankstown just after 2.30pm yesterday after police spotted him drinking alcohol outside a closed hotel with three other people. Police allege the other three left after speaking with officers however the 57-year-old man became abusive and refused to leave. He was also searched, given an infringement notice for offensive language and moved on.

Just before 6.30pm last night, a man in the country NSW town of Parkes was also fined. Police allege the 26-year-old man was gathered with other people outside a home and was not a family member. Police allege the man refused to heed several warnings and requests by police to leave.

Tradies speaking with police. Picture: 9 News

Picture: NSW Police