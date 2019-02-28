Menu
Two people have been injured in a dingo attack.
UPDATE: Boy suffers serious leg injuries in dingo attack

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:12 PM
UPDATE, 7.15PM: A CHILD has suffered serious leg injuries after a dingo attack at Eurong on Fraser Island.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the boy and a woman aged in her 20s had been attacked about 5.45pm on Thursday. 

The boy suffered serious lacerations to his legs, while the woman had arm injuries.  Paramedics attended the scene to treat the victims and a rescue helicopter was tasked to transport the patients.

The spokesman said both patients remained in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 6.30PM: Two people have been attacked by a dingo at Eurong.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the people sustained arm and leg injuries in the attack.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene about 6.20pm on Thursday. 

Paramedics attended the scene to assess the patients, who were both in a stable condition. 

dingo attack eurong fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

