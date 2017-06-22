UPDATE: Police investigate death of woman on Torquay Beach

UPDATE:

INVESTIGATIONS will continue after an elderly woman was found dead at a Queensland beach.

The woman's body was found off Torquay Beach about 6.40am on Thursday.

Police are yet to determine the cause of death but it is not being treated as suspicious.

"There are unknown circumstances how she ended up in the water at this stage," a police spokesman said.

The woman has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information that may help authorities is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

