BREAKING: Woman trapped in Gympie region truck crash
A RESCUE helicopter has just landed at the scene of a serious crash on the Wide Bay Highway involving a truck and a car.
The crash occurred near Turpentine Creek at Woolooga just after 11.50am today according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
A woman remains trapped in a vehicle with emergency services working to free her.
A QAS spokeswoman said the woman reportedly has a leg injury.
The truck driver has no injuries.
More information to come.