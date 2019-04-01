BREAKING: Woman trapped in Gympie region truck crash

RESCUE MISSION: A woman remains trapped in a vehicle after a two car crash on the Wide Bay Highway near Turpentine Creek. (Please note, this is a file photo).

RESCUE MISSION: A woman remains trapped in a vehicle after a two car crash on the Wide Bay Highway near Turpentine Creek. (Please note, this is a file photo). Lifeflight

A RESCUE helicopter has just landed at the scene of a serious crash on the Wide Bay Highway involving a truck and a car.

The crash occurred near Turpentine Creek at Woolooga just after 11.50am today according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A woman remains trapped in a vehicle with emergency services working to free her.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman reportedly has a leg injury.

The truck driver has no injuries.

More information to come.