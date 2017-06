Bike crash on Cedar Pocket Rd: A woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a motorcycle crash on Cedar Pocket Rd

BREAKING NEWS: A woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a motorcycle crash on Cedar Pocket Rd this afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, reportedly aged in her 40s, was treated by paramedics on side of the road.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this stage, but QAS media says spinal precautions were taken - as is always the case with crashes of this nature.