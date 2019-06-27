BREAKING: Woman injured in Gympie region highway crash

Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident.

Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident. Contributed

A SINGLE vehicle crash at Kilkivan has left a woman suffering from minor injuries, emergency services have confirmed.

The crash, which reportedly occurred on the Wide Bay Highway just before 9am, saw both paramedics and fire crews travel to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance media spokeswoman said a female in her 50s had suffered minor injuries from the crash, but remained in a stable condition.

Paramedics were still working at the scene and had not yet transported her to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the woman had managed to remove herself from the car after early reports indicated she may have been stuck.