Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash crn Bruce Highway and Fraser Road 23-07-2020
Crash crn Bruce Highway and Fraser Road 23-07-2020
News

BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

Shelley Strachan
23rd Jul 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital following a two-vehicle crash just south of the Fraser Road intersection with the Bruce Highway, at Two Mile shortly after midday today.

The crash comes on the same day The Gympie Times published an article about numerous failings within the pavement of the huge upgrade of the Bruce Highway just north of Gympie.

Fraser Road crash corner Bruce Highway
Fraser Road crash corner Bruce Highway

Both lanes of traffic on the highway were blocked while emergency services cleared the scene and treated a man for neck pain and a woman for a head injury. It was initially believed one person involved was trapped in one of the vehicles.

CLICK HERE: Stirling Homes creditors not likely to get a cent

Both patients were taken to Gympie Hospital after being assessed by paramedics, the woman, aged in her 50s, in a serious condition.

READ MORE: Motorists fume over $17.75 million Bruce Highway fail at Chatsworth

The accident scene has been cleared.

Crash crn Fraser Road and Bruce HIghway
Crash crn Fraser Road and Bruce HIghway
gympie crashes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        News RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Stirling Homes’ creditors unlikely to see a cent

        premium_icon Stirling Homes’ creditors unlikely to see a cent

        News Collapsed Gympie building company owes $6 million, but only $75k has been offered...

        ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        premium_icon ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides latest on COVID-19 in Queensland