A woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a crash at Veteran on Friday afternoon.

A woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a crash at Veteran on Friday afternoon.

A WOMAN has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a car rolled at Veteran on Friday afternoon.

A woman has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a crash at Veteran on Friday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene on Sandy Creek Rd at about 1:30pm.

The woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition as a precautionary measure and didn’t appear to suffer any major injury, according to a QAS media spokesman.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS