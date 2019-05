GYMPIE CRASH: A woman in her 70s is being assessed after a two-vehicle-crash in Gympie this afternoon.

PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Gympie earlier this afternoon.

The crash occurred on Old Maryborough Road at 3.30pm.

A woman in her 70s is being assessed by paramedics and is believed to have a sore arm and a sore head.

More details to come.