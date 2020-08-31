BREAKING: Woman hurt in rollover north of Gympie

A WOMAN in her 30s has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after the car she was driving went down an embankment on Wadell Road, at Two Mile, and rolled over.

Ambulance officers are still on the scene and traffic on Wadell Road has not been disrupted in the crash which occurred just after 8.30am.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

It is unknown what kind of car she was travelling in, and the woman is believed to have been the sole occupant. No other vehicles were involved.