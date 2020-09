A woman was taken to Gympie Hospital after a three-car crash in the centre of the city.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after being injured in a three car crash in the centre of Gympie this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Channon and Nash streets just before 2pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Gympie Hospital with neck pain.

She was in a stable condition.

Another person was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to hospital as well.

