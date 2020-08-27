BREAKING: Woman dies in car crash near Tin Can Bay
AN elderly woman has died following a single car crash at Wallu yesterday afternoon.
It is understood the she was the passenger in a hatchback heading south on the Tin Can Bay Rd just before 2pm when veered off the road, hitting several trees before finally coming to a stop.
Paramedics were called to the crash which happened about 5km south of Tin Can Bay.
The woman, 87 and from The Dawn, died in hospital.
The 39-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
A forensic crash unit has been called in to investigate.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS