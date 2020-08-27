BREAKING: Woman dies in car crash near Tin Can Bay

A woman has died following a single car crash at Wallu yesterday afternoon.

AN elderly woman has died following a single car crash at Wallu yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the she was the passenger in a hatchback heading south on the Tin Can Bay Rd just before 2pm when veered off the road, hitting several trees before finally coming to a stop.

Paramedics were called to the crash which happened about 5km south of Tin Can Bay.

The woman, 87 and from The Dawn, died in hospital.

The 39-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

A forensic crash unit has been called in to investigate.

