A woman has a died following a serious head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga on Wednesday.
News

BREAKING: Woman dies after horrific Gympie head-on crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 12:29 PM
A 59-YEAR-old woman has died following last week’s horror crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The woman was a passenger in an Isuzu utility that collided head-on with a Holden Commodore about 10.30am on Wednesday morning.

A 58-year-old Veteran man who was the driver of the Isuzu was injured and taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The scene of a serious head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga last Wednesday.
One of the cars involved in the fatal crash.
The driver and sole occupant of a Holden Commodore, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

Police said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More information as it comes to hand.

The scene of a serious head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga on Wednesday.
